Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

NYSE LW opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

