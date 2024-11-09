Steven L. Keller Sells 43,875 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,683.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

