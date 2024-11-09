Stifel Nicolaus Increases Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $100.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALAB. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $7,641,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,007,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,353.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,458 shares of company stock worth $36,455,841 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.