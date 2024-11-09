StockNews.com Upgrades Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 116,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

