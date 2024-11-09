StockNews.com Upgrades Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WHG stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $18.03.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.
Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.