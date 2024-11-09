Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRNFree Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Stride worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stride by 2.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 8,431.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $210,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stride stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $103.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

