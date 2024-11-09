Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 89,809 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 89,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.78, for a total transaction of $18,121,660.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,607,543 shares in the company, valued at $526,150,026.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 95,670 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $18,675,740.70.

On Friday, November 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,373 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $4,362,735.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 32,031 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $6,257,255.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $203.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.28. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 228.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

