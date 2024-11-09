T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

