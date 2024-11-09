Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,184 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $54,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 235.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,578,000 after buying an additional 1,051,743 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 265.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,044,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,700,000 after buying an additional 758,539 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Tapestry by 206.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 999,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 673,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.3 %

Tapestry stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.