Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 14.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $49.18 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

