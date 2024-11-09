TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $166.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.