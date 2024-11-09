Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TX opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.77. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,100.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3,152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

