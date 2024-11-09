Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.85. 4,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF ( NYSEARCA:TXS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 1.02% of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

