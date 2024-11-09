Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.85. 4,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.