Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.6 %
TXRH stock opened at $197.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $201.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
