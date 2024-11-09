The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AES Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AES opened at $13.60 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

