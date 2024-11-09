The Goldman Sachs Group Raises UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target to $51.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

UL Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

ULS stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.41 million. UL Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $9,089,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

