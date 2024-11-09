The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 166.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,890 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 826.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in New York Times by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 0.9 %

NYT stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

