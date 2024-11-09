The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 18.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,268 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in New York Times by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after purchasing an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Times by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NYT opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

