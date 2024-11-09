Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $17.45. Travelzoo shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 142,882 shares changing hands.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 174.97% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $739,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,675,196 shares in the company, valued at $81,301,658.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,788 shares of company stock worth $5,732,583. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.