Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 200,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of JELD stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
