Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 200,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

