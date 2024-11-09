Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 450,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,751,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,224,234.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
