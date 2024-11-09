Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 450,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,751,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,224,234.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

