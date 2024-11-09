Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after buying an additional 5,163,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

