UBS Group Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $95.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $419,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 47.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.