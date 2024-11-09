UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.41 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.