Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMGNF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Universal Music Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on UMGNF
Universal Music Group Trading Up 4.8 %
Universal Music Group Company Profile
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.