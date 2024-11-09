Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMGNF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Universal Music Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Universal Music Group Company Profile

UMGNF opened at $25.81 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

