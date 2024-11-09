US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,536 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 14.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $179.88 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.18 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.