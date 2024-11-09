US Bancorp DE Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,187.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.