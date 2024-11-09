US Bancorp DE Has $916,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSE POR opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

