US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,783,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Nomura by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 418,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

