US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 370.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 88.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.44.
Nutrien Price Performance
NTR opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.97%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
