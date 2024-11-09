UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UWM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of UWM by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 1,743.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 226,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

