Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 557.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 48.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY opened at $9.96 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

