Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,201 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $329.65 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.