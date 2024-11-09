Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $319.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.43. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

