Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,644,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after acquiring an additional 753,098 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

