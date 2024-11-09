Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in TELUS by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:TU opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

