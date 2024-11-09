Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 261 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $181.02 and a 52 week high of $308.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

