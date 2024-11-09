Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,329 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

