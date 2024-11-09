Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Neogen alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neogen by 173.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 142.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 264.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.23. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.05 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,382.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.