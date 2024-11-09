Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $7,951,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,715 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $171.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.05. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $173.01.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.