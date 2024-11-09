Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 190.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 78,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.