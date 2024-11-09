Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $196.60.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

