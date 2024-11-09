Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $196.60.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.