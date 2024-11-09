Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $285,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $375.96 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $266.93 and a 12-month high of $377.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

