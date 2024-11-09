Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,080,000 after buying an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Landstar System by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.39 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

