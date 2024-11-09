Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 84.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $286,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

MHD opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

