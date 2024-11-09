Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344,535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $567.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.07 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $551.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

