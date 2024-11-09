Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in PayPal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 205,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $83.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

