Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,562 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.83 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.91 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

