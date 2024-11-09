Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 125,000 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MVAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MVAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 500.00% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MVAL stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842,447.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF (MVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of 30 to 60 value-oriented US stocks that Morningstar determines to be attractively priced and have sustainable competitive advantages.

