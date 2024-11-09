Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 173.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 103,645 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $283.48 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.23 and a fifty-two week high of $307.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

