Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 321.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 119.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $101.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.